Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Set at C$9.50 by National Bank Financial

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) has been assigned a C$9.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

CERV traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.75. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.46. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

