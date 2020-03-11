Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CBKC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,223. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

In other news, Director William F. Sharpe III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

