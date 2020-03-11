Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $6.93 on Wednesday, hitting $132.17. 159,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.23.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

