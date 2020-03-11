Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 486,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.