Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves Acquires 200,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 913,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

