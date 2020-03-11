Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Director Buys $44,300.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

