CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 16.1%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 135,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 78,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of CLPS worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

