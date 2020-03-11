CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Buys $100,607.90 in Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.