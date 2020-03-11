CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Buys $100,607.90 in Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CNB Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.08.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.