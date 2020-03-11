Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a $100.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

