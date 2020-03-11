Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of CBU traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 17,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

