Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Ryan J. Faulkingham Acquires 3,000 Shares

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 25,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,970. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

