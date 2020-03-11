Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.24% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 54,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $352.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

