Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.35. 265,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,577. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

