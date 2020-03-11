Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.35. 265,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

