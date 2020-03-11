Cormark Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.80

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

TSE:CR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. 452,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,956. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million and a PE ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. In the last quarter, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

