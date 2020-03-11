Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 816,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,073. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

