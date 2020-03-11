Cream Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a market cap of $10,330.26 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00914279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00200975 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00077847 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

