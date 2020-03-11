Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Laurentian

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.80.

CR stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 452,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.36.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

