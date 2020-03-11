DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 14.6%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price shot up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.12, 12,039,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 4,270,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DNB Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $891.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.16%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 603,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DHT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

