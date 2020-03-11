Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Up 16.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, approximately 8,514,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 2,325,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 392.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

