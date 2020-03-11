Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2,676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,284. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

