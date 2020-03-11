DTE Energy Co (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.013 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

