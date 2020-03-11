Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 28,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

