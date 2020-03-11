Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

