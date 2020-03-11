Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 685.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 166,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 372,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

