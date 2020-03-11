Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Director Acquires $257,350.00 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,360. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

