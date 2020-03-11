Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

ESRT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 104,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,585. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

