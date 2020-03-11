Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Shares Up 15.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) shares shot up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.36, 112,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 57,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $170.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

