Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Shares Up 15.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) shares shot up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.36, 112,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 57,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $170.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.
Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.
