Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Entergy worth $106,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.66. 141,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,981. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

