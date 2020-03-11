Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $311.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

