Entravision Communication Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Entravision Communication has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Entravision Communication has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 12,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

