Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $772.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 834,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Sherrick bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.20 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.