First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Acquires $49,320.00 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,099.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.