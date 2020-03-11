First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FHB. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $7,475,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

