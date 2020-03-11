First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 1,140,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

