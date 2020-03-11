Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $50,200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 830.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 172,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

