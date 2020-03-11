Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares rose 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 525,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 674,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 486,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

