FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Cap of $187,243.02

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $187,243.02 and $3.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.02334808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00205207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00117199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012566 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

