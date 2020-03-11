Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Frequency Electronics news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,818 shares of company stock worth $750,145 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

