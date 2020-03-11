Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) shares rose 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.47, approximately 2,459,856 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 666,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.