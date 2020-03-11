Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Trading Up 14.7%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 531,077 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 648,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

The company has a market cap of $239.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4042 dividend. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.27%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

