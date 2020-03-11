Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Acquires $118,800.00 in Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 3,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
