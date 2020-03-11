Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Acquires $118,800.00 in Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 3,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.