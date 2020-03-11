Hansard Global plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HSD traded up GBX 3.29 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 41.29 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390. Hansard Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.27. The company has a market cap of $56.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.51.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hansard Global in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.