Head-To-Head Comparison: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) versus Anaplan (NASDAQ:PLAN)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benefitfocus and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67 Anaplan 0 5 14 0 2.74

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $31.78, suggesting a potential upside of 207.03%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.06%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -15.39% N/A -12.54% Anaplan -42.88% -47.47% -23.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.15 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -8.02 Anaplan $348.02 million 14.36 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -35.29

Benefitfocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

