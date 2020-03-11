Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
HRTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 6,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.