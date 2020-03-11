Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 6,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.