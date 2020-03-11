Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $229,455.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44.

On Monday, February 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56.

On Friday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

NYSE HSY traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,999. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

