Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Cap of $854,779.49 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $854,779.49 and $321.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.02334808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00205207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00117199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

