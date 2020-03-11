Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

HD traded down $13.73 on Wednesday, reaching $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,294. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

