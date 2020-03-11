Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,642 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $262,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. 321,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

