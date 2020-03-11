Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at Cormark

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.34.

TSE:HNL traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. 321,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

